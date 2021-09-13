Mysterium (MYST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,057.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Mysterium has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $14,057.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

