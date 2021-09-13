N-able (NYSE:NABL) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, N-able has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

