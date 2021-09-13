Nafter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.65 Million (NAFT)

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Nafter has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Nafter has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00078642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00122755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00173650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,152.80 or 0.99986524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.27 or 0.07157557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00924852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

