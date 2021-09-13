Name Change Token (NCT) One Day Volume Tops $109,158.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $109,158.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00150557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.41 or 0.00742969 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,250,047 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

