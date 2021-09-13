Name Change Token Price Tops $0.0319 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $91,384.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00058591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00153720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,250,047 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.