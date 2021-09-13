Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.41 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $20.71 million and $79,749.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,276.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.67 or 0.01364220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.70 or 0.00480830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00349368 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00047240 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000946 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

