Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 6,278 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $750,409.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $230,306.88.

On Monday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $162,364.17.

NTRA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 509,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,535. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $4,077,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Natera by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

