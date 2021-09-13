National Bank Financial Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.94.

TSE:LUN opened at C$9.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

