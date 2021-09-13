National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.46 on Monday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 21.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

