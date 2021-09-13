National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

