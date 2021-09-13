National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.