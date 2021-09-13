National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of National Vision worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

