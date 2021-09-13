Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.90

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 1655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on NAUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $385,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

