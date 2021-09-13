Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $10.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
