Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 94,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $10.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

