Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Navient posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Navient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Navient by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,944 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth $4,956,000. Finally, WBI Investments raised its stake in shares of Navient by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. 53,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

