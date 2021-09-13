NEAR Protocol Price Hits $8.16 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.16 or 0.00018119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $365.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00118100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.34 or 0.00582635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00043698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.64 or 0.02426684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,906,822 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

