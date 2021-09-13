Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.30 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00067136 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00027810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007714 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,225,207 coins and its circulating supply is 17,865,452 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.