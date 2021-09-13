NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $9.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 525.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 761,781 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 232,249 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

