NEST Protocol Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $35.65 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00153042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042917 BTC.

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

