Nestree (EGG) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $403,895.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,625.85 or 0.99906458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00083808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00072025 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

