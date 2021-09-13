Netbox Coin (NBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $352,147.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $352,147.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00148947 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,758,818 coins and its circulating supply is 78,146,132 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars.

