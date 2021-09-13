NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTES. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,259,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,060,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in NetEase by 22.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,024,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,790,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 70,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

