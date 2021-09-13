Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $598.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $540.81 and a 200-day moving average of $523.63. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.89.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

