Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $598.72 on Monday. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

