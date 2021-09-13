NeuBase Therapeutics’ (NBSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 303.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NBSE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,762. The company has a market cap of $121.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

