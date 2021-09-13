Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00148997 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.