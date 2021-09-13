Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops One Day Volume of $10.03 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $509.31 million and $10.03 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00080147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00121661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00173499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,528.54 or 0.99548981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.99 or 0.07086908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.22 or 0.00917107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 513,789,762 coins and its circulating supply is 513,789,180 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.