Neutron Price Down 18.9% This Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Neutron has a total market cap of $98,827.15 and $63.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

