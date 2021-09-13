New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.05. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 318,760 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

