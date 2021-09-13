New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 13,678 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of DermTech worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $84.49.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,606. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

