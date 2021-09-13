New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,921 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after buying an additional 277,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,210. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $61.44 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

