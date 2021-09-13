New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of ALX Oncology worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $77.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 4.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

