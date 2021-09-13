New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

LOB opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

