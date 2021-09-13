New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 50,749 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.79. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

