New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.