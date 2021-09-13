New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.44 Million Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 308,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 254,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $433,829.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,112.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $642,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $39.40 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.