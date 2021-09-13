New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSP. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Datto by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,851 shares of company stock worth $7,887,648. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.82.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

