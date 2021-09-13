New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Translate Bio worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Translate Bio by 47.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 35.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 610,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after buying an additional 101,420 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

