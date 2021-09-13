New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 148,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 59,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $24.11 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

