New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of ALLO opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.