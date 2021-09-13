New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Prothena worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $298,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

