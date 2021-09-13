New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $1.50 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 210.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,179,000 after buying an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $165.20 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,214,569 shares of company stock worth $323,657,254. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

