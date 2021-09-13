New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $158,065.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

ZNTL stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

