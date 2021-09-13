New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,312 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,901,000 after purchasing an additional 967,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,400 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $36,604,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

