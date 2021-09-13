New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.82% of IntriCon worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $20.83 on Monday. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $189.49 million, a P/E ratio of 160.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

