New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,132 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,132 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Enova International worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,611 shares of company stock worth $350,072. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

