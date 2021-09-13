New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,211 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Textainer Group worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,455,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

TGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TGH stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

