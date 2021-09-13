New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Organogenesis worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 186,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 122,292 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.