New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Ferro worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,643,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 301,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 174,378 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ferro by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOE. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

FOE opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

