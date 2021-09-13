Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,705,000 after purchasing an additional 610,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.07. 36,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

